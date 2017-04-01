NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Bob Woodward, a journalist who knows a little something about American presidents, will share his insights during a speech in Massachusetts.

Along with his Washington Post colleague Carl Bernstein, Woodward broke the Watergate story that became the undoing of President Richard Nixon. Woodward has gone on to write numerous best-selling books, often about presidents and their defining moments.

Woodward will discuss the presidency during a speech Saturday evening at New Bedford’s Zeiterion Performing Arts Center.

Woodward is expected to discuss President Donald Trump, his first months in office and what to expect during his four-year term.

Woodward has written books about the last eight presidents, from Nixon to Barack Obama.

