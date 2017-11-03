BOSTON (WHDH) - Lego’s “Women of NASA” playset has become Amazon’s number one best selling toy in 24 hours and has also sold out on Amazon.

The set went on sale wednesday morning.

It features four women from the space program and includes three builds showing each area of of expertise with 231 total pieces.

“Women of NASA” was first pitched to Lego Ideas in 2016 by Deputy Ediotr of MIT News Maia Weinstock.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)