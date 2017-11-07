Leominster family of terminally ill baby hopes to help others in his name

LEOMINSTER, Mass. (WHDH) — The family of a terminally ill baby is asking others to join them in helping other children with cancer.

Caiden Falcon just turned 1 but doctors told his parents that he is unlikely to make it to his next. When Caiden was 5 months old, his mother Ariana Hill said she noticed a red lump on his eye. While Hill thought he had just scratched himself, the diagnosis was much worse. Caiden had stage 4 neuroblastoma with tumors on his liver, head, jaw and eyes.

Despite five rounds of chemotherapy, a stem cell transplant and treatments in Boston and New York, the cancer has progressed.

Hill said she decided to help other children with cancer in her son’s name.

“I want a different ending. I want a different ending for some mom who hit rock bottom from when her kid was diagnosed and I want a different ending for them,” said Hill.

Since Caiden loves wearing funny hats, his family is collecting winter caps to give to children with cancer. Several locations in Amesbury and Haverhill are collecting the hats as part of Caiden’s Crusaders. The hats will then be donated to patients Boston Children’s Hospital and New York’s Sloan Kettering Cancer Center as a way to give back to the hospitals where Caiden was treated

“Caiden has touched so many lives. And he brought everybody together,” said Hill.

Places accepting hat donations:

18 Friends St., Amesbury

6 Westminster St., Amesbury

37 11th Ave., Haverhill

