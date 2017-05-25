Leominster teen pleads for return of late brother’s baseball glove

LEOMINSTER, MA (WHDH) - A Leominster High School junior said a sentimental baseball glove was stolen from his pickup truck and he is hoping he gets it back.

James Powers said last Friday, someone broke into his pickup truck and stole a bag from inside. The bag contained his custom-made Blue Devil baseball glove, a gift from his late brother, Richie.

“We both went online and for my birthday, he got me the glove and I used it for the past few years in high school,” said Powers.

Before Richie died of bone cancer, Powers’ mother said he wanted to give his younger brother something that he would have forever. He also made sure to look after his younger brother, even while he was sick.

“Even when he would have a tough day, he would still gut it out and do stuff for me just because he would know that I would have those memories to hold onto forever,” said Powers.

Powers had to play at Doyle Field without the glove this past week and said he struggled without it. Powers said he hopes whoever took the glove brings it back.

“Hopefully I’m lucky enough that it turns up,” said Powers.

The Powers family said they do not want to press charges, they just want the glove to be returned. They ask for anyone who finds the glove to return it to their church, Our Lady of the Lake in Leominster.

