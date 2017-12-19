Leominster woman arrested, accused of setting fire to neighbor’s house

LEOMINSTER, Mass. (WHDH) – A Leominster woman is facing arson charges after police she intentionally set fire to her neighbor’s house on Monday.

Linda Sbrogna, 54, allegedly started the fire that broke out at 51 Douglas Ave. She was also charged with breaking and entering in the daytime with intent to commit a felony. The fire is being investigated by the Leominster fire and police departments and state police assigned to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

In the last two weeks, there was three fires at the house.

“We came home from work and came home to a house full of smoke and we didn’t know where it was coming from,” said homeowner Paul Legere. After the second fire, Legere said he put up a camera on a tree in his yard. Legere said the video showed his neighbor, Sbrogna, walking into his yard right before his house caught fire a third time.

“I never thought that she was dangerous like this,” said Legere. “We knew that she was basically an irritant.”

Legere said he and Sbrogna have been feuding over a stone wall his father built decades ago before Sbrogna moved in. Legere said about half an inch of the stones were on Sbrogna’s property and she started to take down the wall. Legere said he tried using restraining orders to stop harassing her.

Police said they have another neighbor’s video of Sbrogna walking in Legere’s yard. They said she confessed to starting the fires.

In court, the prosecutor said Sbrogna has mental health issues. Sbrogna remains behind bars and will undergo a mental health evaluation. She is due back in court Friday for a mental health evaluation.

