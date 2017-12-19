Leominster woman arrested on arson charges

LEOMINSTER (WHDH) - A Leominster woman is facing charges after authorities say she intentionally set fire to a home in the city on Monday.

Linda Sbrogna, 54, is accused of starting a fire that broke out at 51 Douglas Avenue. She’s also charged with breaking and entering in the daytime with intent to commit a felony.

No additional details were immediately available.

The fire is being investigated by the Leominster fire and police departments and state police assigned to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

Sbrogna is due in court on Tuesday.

