Leominster woman’s death under investigation, DA says

LEOMINSTER, MA (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a Leominster was found dead in her home over the weekend, Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early says.

State police detectives responded Sunday to 69 Walnut Street after being alerted by a resident and discovered the woman’s body, who they believe died late last week.

James Vaillancourt, 49, was arrested and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Vaillancourt was arraigned Monday in Leominster District Court and was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing.

The cause and manner of the woman’s death is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)