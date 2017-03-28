AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine’s Republican governor says that he wants the state to look into withdrawing from President Obama’s signature health care law.

Gov. Paul LePage said during a Tuesday radio call-in on WVOM-FM that he wants to work with legislators to “withdraw the state and just go do our own thing.”

He said a model could be Maine’s insurance system for workers’ compensation.

LePage said that he hopes the House Freedom Caucus that opposed the House GOP replacement plan loses re-election bids. He added that he’s discouraged by Republican governors who “sat on the sidelines and let Democrats win.”

The governor said the Affordable Care Act is not sustainable, but said Republicans who want to wait until the act implodes are hurting the American people.

