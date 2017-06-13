LePage plan to end sale of ‘nips’ begins

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine’s Republican governor is pushing forward with his plan to end the sale of 50-mililiter alcohol bottles.

Gov. Paul LePage vetoed a bill to add a bottle deposit to miniature alcohol bottles.

Lawmakers overrode the veto last week, despite the governor’s promise that if they did so, he would prohibit the sale of “nips” in Maine altogether.

The state Liquor and Lottery Commission has issued a public notice that on July 11 it will consider the LePage administration’s plan to discontinue the bottles from sale in Maine.

Democratic Rep. Anne-Marie Mastraccio’s amended bill would create a 5 cent deposit on the nip-sized bottles beginning in 2019 to curtail littering.

LePage said the tiny bottles often end up on the side of the road from drivers and passengers.

