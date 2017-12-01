Lexington dentist collects more than 1.5 tons of candy for troops

LEXINGTON, MA (WHDH) - A dentist in Lexington who gave cash to area children to collect candy for troops has hauled in more than 1.5 tons — 3,000 pounds — of candy this season.

Dr. Fawn Rosenberg paid area children $1.00 per pound — as well as free toothbrushes — for their candy, which is donated to US troops around the world.

The program, called “Cash for Candy, Sweets for our Troops,” is in its 16th year, and Rosenberg said this year’s drive was the most successful.

“Every year the word seems to spread to more and more people, and we’re happy to provide a way for them to put their excess sweets to good use,” she said.

Rosenberg thanked all of those who participated and says these small reminders mean a lot to those serving abroad.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)