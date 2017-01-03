Lexington man accused of racially harassing neighbor

CONCORD, Mass. (WHDH) — A Lexington man was in court Tuesday where he was charged with allegedly committing hate crimes against his neighbors.

Robert Ivarson allegedly threw banana peels in his neighbors’ driveway. Ivarson’s neighbors are a black family who have lived in Concord for four years and said they have never had any problems before.

The family initially called police in December after finding around 40 banana peels thrown on their cars and in their driveway over the past year. They told police they believe this was racially motivated, as they are the only black family in the neighborhood.

Police said they set up a camera in the driveway, which is how they caught Ivarson.

Ivarson was charged with civil rights violations and criminal harassment. A judge set Ivarson’s bail at $10,000 and ordered him to wear a GPS monitoring bracelet. He was also told to remain under house arrest and have no contact with his neighbors.

Ivarson is due back in court in February.

