Lexington man returns to court for illegal possession of 83 firearms, 10k rounds

LEXINGTON, MA (WHDH) - The Lexington man accused of a hate crime against his neighbors is due back in court on Monday for new charges of illegally possessing firearms.

Suspect Robert Ivarson, 49, was charged in court last Tuesday after what his black neighbors said was a year of racially-charged harassment. Ivarson allegedly threw 30-40 banana peels in his neighbors’ driveway and slashed their car tires. Police said they set up security cameras to catch the suspect and said they caught Ivarson in the act after viewing the footage.

But Iverson faces new charges after state police and bomb squad received a search warrant and raided Ivarson’s Lexington home, where he lives with his parents.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lexington Police Chief Mark Corr announced in a press conference Friday afternoon that dozens of weapons and ammunition were found in Ivarson’s home, as well as Nazi memorabilia.

During the raid of his home at 38 Tarbell Avenue on Thursday night, officials said they found 83 firearms, including rifles, shot guns and pistols, and 10,000 rounds of ammo. Ivarson was not licensed to carry any of the weapons found in his home. Also confiscated was a helmet with a swastika on it.

His parents are cooperating with the investigation and are not believed to be involved in any of the events.

Ivarson will be arraigned on numerous charges, according to D.A. Ryan, including:

…three counts of possessing a firearm without a license, three counts of possessing ammunition without a license, three counts of possessing a large capacity firearm, three counts of possessing a large capacity feeding device and one count of being an armed career criminal.

