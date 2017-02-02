Lexington teacher and aide on leave after abuse allegations

LEXINGTON, MA (WHDH) - A teacher and teacher’s aide at a Lexington school are on administrative leave after allegations they abused a child with special needs.

The child attends the Harrington School in Lexington. The child’s mother said in early January, she learned that her child was being abused by their teacher and aide.

“The aide chose to stick her foot underneath his bottom, lift his arms and drag him across the room,” said the mother.

The mother said another aide witnessed the incident and reported it. The school allegedly called the Department of Children and Families and when DCF began to investigate, they said they found other incidents of abuse and neglect of the woman’s child and other children. The mother told 7News her child was left in wet clothes and in another incident, their lunch was taken away before they were finished.

DCF and the school district are now investigating. Lexington’s superintendent wants to know why all these incidents were reported when they happened. The mother said she wanted to share what happened to help her child and other children who may have been abused, as well as warn other parents.

“Typical children have the advantage to be able to report it. It takes a team to protect a child, especially a child that’s not verbal and has cognitive disabilities. So not everything is OK.”

School officials said further disciplinary action may be taken if other people who witnessed the incident did not report it.

