Lexington woman shares stories of hurricane damage from U.S. Virgin Islands

LEXINGTON, Mass. (WHDH) — Islands in the Caribbean were left with extensive damage following Hurricane Irma and a Lexington native spoke with 7News about the current situations on the island of St. John in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Crystal D’Abbraccio is from Lexington and currently lives on St. John with her husband and their two children. She and their children are currently on vacation here in Massachuestts and she was relieved to hear from her husband for the first time Saturday after he got stranded on St. John.

“Hearing his voice, at first it felt so good but you could hear the, kind of, fear,” said D’Abbraccio. “There’s no electricity, there’s no cell towers, there’s nothing. So there’s no communication coming in and out.”

D’Abbraccio’s husband is OK and took refuge in a bunker. She said friends of her’s lost their homes in the hurricane.

“Most of our family friends live in wood homes and they’re gone. They’re completely demolished. Our friends don’t have homes anymore,” said D’Abbraccio.

D’Abbraccio said 100,000 American citizens live in the U.S. Virgin Islands and need help.

“They can’t get off,” said D’Abbraccio. “They need drinking water, they need supplies.” She said the hospital on the island of St. Thomas was destroyed and people there have no source for medical attention.

Elsewhere in the Caribbean, at least 20 people were killed during Irma and thousands of buildings were left damaged and destroyed. Dutch Marines have begun dropping fliers on their side of St. Maarten to warn residents to head to shelters again before Hurricane Jose strikes.

To help those on St. John:

St. John Community Foundation

St. John Rescue

Love for Love City Fund

