LGBTQ veterans not marching in South Boston St. Patrick’s Parade

BOSTON (WHDH) - There is new controversy over the South Boston St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

A group honoring LGBTQ veterans say they will not be allowed to march in this year’s parade.

After marching for the past two years, ‘out-vets,’ say that members were denied permission to participate this year.

The Allied War Veterans Council, which organizes the parade, voted 9-4 to exclude the group.

