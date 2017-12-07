Liam Payne performs private concert for Notre Dame Academy in Hingham

HINGHAM, Mass. (WHDH) — Liam Payne performed a special private concert Thursday at Notre Dame Academy in Hingham, whose students won a contest to bring the former One Direction member to their school.

Notre Dame Academy was the winner of the “Kick It With Liam” contest. Students at the school collected more than 4,000 pairs of shoes to donate to the Big Brother Big Sister Foundation.

It was our last day and people really came through, went door to door, sending out mass text, mass emails, just getting everyone to really participate in this drive,” said student Maddy White.

The prize for their generous donations was a concert from Payne. As Payne came onstage, screaming in the audience reached an ear-piercing level before he even began singing. One student told 7News the concert was the highlight of the year.

This is also not the first private concert Notre Dame Academy has won; back in 2013, students won a free concert from Ed Sheeran for collecting the most winter coat donations.

