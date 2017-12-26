(CNN) – The Library of Congress announced Tuesday it would no longer be archiving every tweet posted publicly on Twitter.

The library has archived every public tweet posted during Twitter’s first 12 years of existence. They said that starting Dec. 31, it will only collect posts on a “selective basis.” It did not include the criteria for how it will select tweets to archive.

The shift, according to the library, is due in part to Twitter’s recent decision to double the character limit on tweets and the increased volume of posts since the agreement was reached in 2010.

