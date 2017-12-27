WASHINGTON (WHDH) - The Library of Congress has archived every public tweet posted during Twitter’s eleven years of existence, but this will soon cease.

They said the shift is due in part to Twitter’s recent decision to double the character limit of tweets.

The increased volume of posts since the agreement was first reached in 2010 also factored in to the decision.

