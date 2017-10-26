Library receives anonymous $500,000 gift

LENOX, Mass. (AP) — A struggling library in a western Massachusetts town has received an anonymous $500,000 gift.

The Berkshire Eagle reports Lenox Library Association board of trustees President Barbara Goldberg announced the donation this week. According to the library database, the contribution is the largest in at least 30 years. Goldberg says the donor requested the funds be used for interior building renovations.

The donation comes a week before a special town meeting to decide whether the town will take over library operations and its budget. According to officials, the library ran a $58,000 deficit last year.

Selectman Kenneth Fowler says there is major support to make the library a town department. Under the proposed agreement, the town would fund 70 percent of library operating costs.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)