Licensing board to hold hearing after Rhode Island bar stabbings

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A licensing board will hold a hearing for a Rhode Island bar that was closed by emergency order after five men were stabbed and another was hit by car outside the business.

The Providence Board of Licenses says the hearing will be added to a meeting previously scheduled for Tuesday.

The bar, The Whiskey Republic, remained closed Monday after a disturbance that turned violent early Sunday, sending six people to hospitals with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

No arrests have been reported.

