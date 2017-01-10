Life-threatening injuries reported after Andover crash

ANDOVER, MA (WHDH) - Emergency crews are on the scene in Andover, where a crash has resulted in life-threatening injuries.
According to State Police, a two-vehicle crash occurred on Route 125 in Andover.
The road has shut down while state police and emergency crews respond to the scene.
This is a developing story; stay with 7News for continued updates as they become available.
