Life-threatening injuries reported after Andover crash

ANDOVER, MA (WHDH) - Emergency crews are on the scene in Andover, where a crash has resulted in life-threatening injuries.

According to State Police, a two-vehicle crash occurred on Route 125 in Andover.

The road has shut down while state police and emergency crews respond to the scene.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for continued updates as they become available.

