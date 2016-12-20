Man suffers life-threatening injuries after stabbing in North End

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was seriously injured after police said he was stabbed in Boston’s North End Tuesday afternoon.

The stabbing happened at an apartment complex on Fulton Street just before 1:30 p.m. The complex is primarily for the elderly and those with disabilities. A woman who lives at the building said it happened on the third floor.

The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made and police do not have any suspects.

