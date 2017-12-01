1 injured in Roxbury shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are on the scene of a shooting in Roxbury that has left one person with life-threatening injuries.

Police say one person was shot in a vehicle near Humboldt and Seaver streets Friday afternoon.

Sky7 was over the scene, showing a passenger side window shattered in a black Lexus.

Police have not confirmed any additional details related to the shooting.

There is no word on any suspect or suspects related to the incident.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for more information as it becomes available.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)