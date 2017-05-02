Lightning strike likely sparked massive house fire in Princeton

PRINCETON, MA (WHDH) - Fire officials in Princeton say a lightning strike Tuesday morning likely sparked a massive house fire

Firefighters responded to a home on Mountain Road. They found heavy smoke and flames shooting from the structure.

“The family heard a large crack around 3 a.m. There was a lot of lighting in the area,” Fire Chief John Bennett said.

The family’s barking dog alerted them to the blaze, but the backside of their home was already engulfed in flames by the time they called for help.

More than a dozen departments from the area rushed into help, but quickly ran out of water.

“We don’t have any immediate water supply in the area,” Bennett said.

Crews were forced to shuttle in water from ponds in the area to establish a supply line to fight the fire.

No one was injured in the fire. Three people were displaced.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)