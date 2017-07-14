Lightning strikes man before the start of a town fair

NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Officials say a man was likely struck by lightning on what was supposed to be opening day for a Connecticut town’s fair.

Stonington Fire Marshal George Brennan says the 30-year-old man was working at North Stonington Fairgrounds during a thunderstorm Thursday afternoon.

Brennan says the man was leaning against a metal panel when there was a crack of thunder, and he fell to the ground unconscious.

The man regained consciousness while an ambulance transported him to the hospital. His injuries have not been reported.

The town’s agricultural fair was canceled Thursday night due to weather conditions. Fair officials say they have inspected the area, and the grounds and equipment have been deemed safe.

The fair will host its opening day schedule Friday.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)