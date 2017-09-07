‘Like a kid in a candy shop’: Robert Kraft thrilled to begin Super Bowl title defense

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - The Patriots kickoff their Super Bowl title defense Thursday night at Gillette Stadium against the Kansas City Chiefs and team owner Robert Kraft is thrilled about a new season.

“I sort of feel like a kid in a candy shop,” Kraft said.

Kraft’s Patriots are fresh off a fifth championship after beating the Atlanta Falcons in February.

“We’re privileged to play in this stadium, where we’ve never had one losing season, and we’ve won five Super Bowls,” Kraft said.

The fifth banner will be unveiled prior to Thursday night’s kickoff.

“After the fourth Super Bowl in Arizona, I said this was the sweetest, but we had reason after this last one in Houston to say it’s definitely unequivocally the sweetest,” Kraft said.

That’s because the team was coming off the “Deflategate” scandal. With that being said, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will be in attendance for tonight’s game.

“Well he’s commissioner of the league. He’s welcome to come to any game anywhere in the country. I won’t speak for the fans. I’ll let them show their own emotions,” Kraft said.

Earlier in the week, quarterback Tom Brady and coach Bill Belichick said emotions will be running high for the game.

But don’t put Mr. Kraft in that camp.

“I don’t get butterflies. I wish I could play and be in that row,” Kraft said.

