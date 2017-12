LINCOLN, MA (WHDH) - Lincoln Fire Department said they rescued a deer stuck in an iron fence on on Wheeler Road on Tuesday.

Crews had to use the Jaws of Life to bend the fence in order to free the deer.

Rescuers said the deer was successfully freed and was unharmed in the process.

