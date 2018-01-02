Lingering ice, coastal flooding big concerns as New England prepares for snowstorm

BOSTON (WHDH) – As coastal areas along the South Shore prepare for potential blizzard conditions on Thursday, Hingham will be left without ferry service until further notice due icy conditions.

The 10-inch ice cover on Hingham Bay has damaged a ferry dock. As a result of the conditions, transit officials suspended ferry service to Boston. With damaging winds and blinding snow in the forecast, it may be awhile before the service is restored.

The MBTA is offering free shuttle bus transport to the local commuter rail station. Ferry service from Hull has not been interrupted.

At Eastern Salt in Chelsea, 65,000 tons of road salt was unloaded in advance of the approaching snowstorm. Trucks plan to deliver the salt to more than 100 DPW yards across the state.

Plow trucks are gearing up across eastern Massachusetts, where the storm is expected to be the most intense.

Robert Knox, of the Malden Department of Public Works, says his crew is ready for the storm.

“I’ll have 30-40 of my DPW staff out on the streets,” Knox said.

MBTA officials say they are prepared to handle any issues caused by the cold weather, ice and snow, but are warning riders that delays are still likely this week.

Extra maintenance workers will be on hand across the transit system to guard against any potential problems.

The MBTA said they would store as many trains as possible inside tunnels during the overnight hours to prevent them from freezing up.

Riders are urged to leave their homes early for the remainder of the work week. Delays of about 20 minutes are expected during the morning commutes.

Extra staff and equipment will be deployed in the coming days as the MBTA readies for the potential for heavy snow on Thursday.

