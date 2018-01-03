Lingering ice, coastal flooding big concerns as South Shore gets ready for snowstorm

HINGHAM, MA (WHDH) - As coastal areas along the South Shore prepare for potential blizzard conditions on Thursday, Hingham will be left without ferry service until further notice due to icy conditions.

The 10-inch ice cover on Hingham Bay has damaged a ferry dock. As a result of the conditions, transit officials suspended ferry service to Boston.

With damaging winds and blinding snow in the forecast, it may be awhile before the service is restored.

“The wind out here in Crows Point is pretty strong, pretty strong. Lots of power outages this time of year,” said Brenda Allerton.

The MBTA is offering free shuttle bus transportation to the local commuter rail station. Ferry service from Hull have not been interrupted.

In Marshfield, town leaders are hoping the recently repaired sea wall does its job.

This winter storm will likely bring coastal flooding, especially in towns that always seem to take the biggest hits during blizzards.

“We have constant conversations with the weather folks both here and nationally about storms, and there is a lot of back and forth at this point about what the storms may look like going forward, but we’re going to stay right on top of that and make sure that we’re prepared for whatever the weather may bring,” said Gov. Charlie Baker.

National Grid is reminding people to clear snow from their vents on the outside of their home to avoid carbon monoxide build up indoors.

Heavy snow can block vents on the exterior of your home which can lead to dangerous CO build-up indoors. Be sure to keep vents clear all winter. #Safety — National Grid US (@nationalgridus) January 2, 2018

