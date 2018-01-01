DETROIT (AP) — It was hard to miss the cries of “fake news” in 2017, and many wouldn’t miss the phrase if it went away for good.

“Fake news” garnered the most votes in the 43rd annual List of Words Banished from the Queen’s English for Misuse, Overuse and General Uselessness. The list was released Sunday by northern Michigan’s Lake Superior State University.

The tongue-in-cheek, non-binding list comes from suggestions to the Sault Ste. Marie school. It includes “let me ask you this,” ”unpack,” ”drill down,” ”impactful,” ”nothingburger,” ”tons,” ”dish,” and “let that sink in.”

Also making the list is “covfefe” (cuv-fey-fey), the Trumpian Twitter typo from May that drove social media to distraction.

“Fake news” has been leveled against entirely fabricated reporting, stories containing errors or inaccuracies, and those with a critical tone.

