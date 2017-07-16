List of deals for National Ice Cream Day

Sunday marks National Ice Cream Day! If you scream for the frozen treat, July 16 is a day for you.

To celebrate the day, we’ve compiled a list shops and eateries that are offering great deals.

Check out the list below:

McDonald’s: Customers who redeem a free cone offer on the restaurant’s mobile app can get ice cream between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Also there will be a “Golden Arches Cone” up for grabs. It will give some free soft serve ice cream for life!

PetSmart: Dogs who visit the store will receive a free ice cream sundae.

Whole Foods: Ben & Jerry’s pints are sale. But 2 for $6!

Wendy’s: The fast-food chain is serving up vanilla and chocolate Frosty treats for just $0.50!

Baskin Robbins: The ice cream shop is handing out free samples of its new mint chocolate chip “Polar Pizza.”

Cumberland Farms: Select pints will be discounted up to $3 off.

Cold Stone Creamery: Customers can get two Creations ice cream orders for the price of one.

