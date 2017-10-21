Litchfield, NH woman charged with DWI after crash in Hudson

Hudson, NH Police said a Litchfield, NH woman was charged with Driving While Intoxicated after she crashed her car into a utility pole around 10:37 p.m. on Friday.

Police said the woman, Catherine Locapo, 41, was driving East on Barretts Hill Road when she veered off the road and struck a utility pole, causing it to break.

Locapo then drove into a tree which caused the car to flip over in the middle of Barretts Hill Road.

Police said Locapo was not wearing a seat belt and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Officials transported her to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center.

Authorities shut down the road for several hours while they conducted their investigation.

The car sustained heavy damage and had to be towed from the scene of the crash.

Locapo was arrested and charged with Driving While Intoxicated 2nd Offense.

She is scheduled to appear in court on November 2nd.

Hudson Police said this is an ongoing investigation.

