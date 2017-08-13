NH Little League manager criticized for breaking rule

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — The international Little League organization is criticizing a New Hampshire manager’s decision to violate rules about mandatory play during a regional semifinal game.

Rules require every player to have at least one turn at bat, but New Hampshire Manager Jim O’Connell kept one player on the bench but during Friday’s game against South Portland American in Connecticut. Those who violate the rule are subject to a two-game suspension, but the New Hampshire team’s loss ended its season.

Little League International officials say they’re extremely disappointed with O’Connell and hope local officials will think twice about re-appointing him next year.

O’Connell did not respond to a request for comment Sunday. He told the Portland Press Herald that the player had declined a chance to bat in the fourth inning.

The Maine team won 7-6.

