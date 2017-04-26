Little league park reminds parents ‘this is a game’

Glendale, WI (WHDH) –A sign at a Wisconsin ball park has been making the rounds on the internet.

If your kids compete in youth sports, there is a chance that you’ve encountered over-competitive parents at games.

The little league president said the sign is to encourage parents to stop competing and just let their kids have fun.

The sign says, “Please remember these are kids, this is a game, coaches are volunteers, umpires are human, your child is not being scouted by the Brewers today.”

