Little league team taking field after child critically injured

BOSTON (WHDH) - A little league team will take the field on Tuesday night, just days after one of their players went into cardiac arrest after being hit by a ball.

The Cubs will play on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the McGave/Warrendale playground in Waltham.

The 9-year-old, who had to be revived after he was hit with a ball in the chest remains, in a medically-induced coma.

Crews say the boy was pitching when he was hit with the ball.

Some parents say that while the accident was tragic, it won’t let them stop their kids from playing the game.

Some parents say they are considering having their kids wear protective shirts during games. ‘Heart guards’ use plastic and foam to protect the chest from injury.

