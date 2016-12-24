Little Rock 3 year old laid to rest Friday

Little Rock, Arkansas (WHDH) — Three-year-old Ace King from Little Rock is laid to rest.

His funeral took place on Friday.

The pastor said the service was a celebration of Ace’s life.

Ace King was shot and killed in the back seat of his grandmother’s car by a driver in a fit of road rage last Saturday.

Police arrested the man they believe is responsible for the shooting Thursday.

