Littleton school says substitute teacher knelt during Pledge of Allegiance

LITTLETON, Mass. (WHDH) — A substitute teacher in Littleton is in hot water with school administrators after they said she knelt during the Pledge of Allegiance.

The substitute teacher at the Russell Street Elementary School apparently knelt as her students recited the pledge Thursday morning. School officials said she then spoke to the students about her political views.

Principal Scott Bazydlo sent a letter home to parents reading, in part, “In our roles as educators, it is imperative we provide students all of an issue like this and allow them to form opinions with guidance from parents. It should be addressed sensitively and age-appropriately by permanent faculty and inclusive of the beliefs of all children and families.”

Bazydlo said this conversation was not part of the substitute teacher’s plans. The Littleton superintendent said they are aware of the situation but cannot comment further.

