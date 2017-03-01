Live Blog: Testimony underway Aaron Hernandez’s double murder trial

BOSTON (AP) — The Latest on the double-murder trial of ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez (all times local):

A prosecutor in the double-murder trial of Aaron Hernandez has told a jury that the ex-NFL star killed two men in a hail of gunfire after he became enraged by “a simple bump, a spilled drink and an exchange of looks” in a Boston nightclub.

Prosecutor Patrick Haggan told the jury during opening statements Wednesday that Hernandez had a brief encounter with Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado in the early morning hours of July 16, 2012. He said that two hours after de Abreu accidentally bumped into Hernandez and spilled his drink, Hernandez opened fire on the men’s car as they waited at a stop light.

Haggan said the encounter to most people would be “simply trivial,” but Hernandez misinterpreted it as a sign of disrespect.

Hernandez has pleaded not guilty in the killings. His lawyer is scheduled to give his opening statement Wednesday afternoon.

A juror in the double-murder trial of ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez has been dismissed after a police officer scheduled to testify told the court they had once coached a football team together.

Hernandez’s lawyers were allowed to use a peremptory challenge Wednesday to dismiss the juror. The case will now be heard by 15 people — 12 regular jurors and three alternates.

Opening statements are expected to begin late Wednesday morning.

Hernandez is charged in the 2012 fatal shootings of two men he encountered at a Boston nightclub. The former New England Patriots tight end already is serving a life sentence after being convicted in the 2013 killing of Odin Lloyd, a semi-professional football player.

This story has been corrected to show that a police officer, not a juror, told the court the two had once coached a football team together.

Opening statements are scheduled for Wednesday in the double murder trial of ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez.

The former New England Patriots tight end already is serving a life sentence after being convicted in the 2013 killing of Odin Lloyd, a semi-professional football player.

Hernandez is charged in the 2012 fatal shootings of two men he encountered at a Boston nightclub. Prosecutors say Hernandez became enraged when one of the men accidentally bumped into him, causing him to spill his drink. He’s accused of opening fire on their car as they waited at a stop light.

Hernandez has pleaded not guilty. His lawyers are expected to challenge the credibility of a former friend who was with Hernandez the night the men were shot.

