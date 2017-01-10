LL Bean on defensive after Linda Bean’s political donation

FREEPORT, Maine (AP) — L.L. Bean likes to stay out of politics, but a donation by a member of the Bean family is putting the retailer on the defensive.

The Maine-based company issued a statement late Sunday after being targeted for boycott for alleged ties to Republican President-elect Donald Trump.

The founders of the hashtag (hash)GrabYourWallet included Bean on the list after The Associated Press reported that L.L. Bean’s granddaughter, Linda Bean, contributed $60,000 to a political action committee supporting Trump. The donation exceeded the PAC’s contribution limit.

Bean Chairman Shawn Gorman said he’s “deeply troubled by the portrayal of L.L. Bean as a supporter of any political agenda.” He said there are nine other board members and 50 family owners and that Linda Bean’s donation shouldn’t speak for all of them.

Groups that oppose Donald Trump are asking fellow Trump opponents to boycott the brand.

SEE RELATED: New Balance receives backlash for Trump support

Massachusetts-based shoe company New Balance also faced backlash after company leaders voiced public support for Donald Trump’s trade policies.

People shared videos of themselves burning New Balance sneakers and throwing them in the trash to show their disapproval. The controversy even sparked praise from a white supremacist group for New Balance. The company quickly responded with a statement that disavowed bigotry and hate.

L.L. Bean has said the company does not endorse political candidates.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)