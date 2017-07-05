Lobsterman catches, releases 8-foot great white shark

ROCKPORT, Mass. (AP) — Talk about catch and release: A Massachusetts lobsterman hooked a great white shark and played it for a while before letting it go.

The local blog GoodMorningGloucester.com says Gil Mitchell snagged the 8-foot-long juvenile male on Tuesday near Rockport.

Mitchell released the shark after noticing it had been tagged with a transponder by biologists tracking the movements of the fearsome predators.

Experts with OCEARCH, a nonprofit wildlife group, have nicknamed the shark Cisco for the popular Nantucket brewery of the same name.

On Monday, state officials working with the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy tagged a 13-foot white shark near Chatham.

Great whites increasingly have been spotted in Massachusetts coastal waters. Experts say they’re drawn by a rebounding seal population.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)