Local 2-year-old patiently waits for new heart

FREETOWN, MA (WHDH) - A little boy, patiently waiting for a heart.

The 2-year-old was born with a very serious congenital heart defect.

Chase Micelo from East Freetown, is missing half his heart.

Now he is at Boston Children’s Hospital waiting for a new one.

After two open heart surgeries, Chase’s tiny heart went into failure.

But his father says they aren’t giving up hope.

Chase’s parents want to raise more awareness about children with heart defects because there is not as much funding to research it.

Watch the video above for more.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)