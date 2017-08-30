Local animal shelter collects supplies for pets caught in Harvey’s floodwaters

ASHLAND, MA (WHDH) - Thousands of animals in Texas that were left behind when residents fled their flooded homes are getting rescued and shelters are starting to become overwhelmed with pets. Now, local organizations are working to collect money, supplies and they are even searching for foster homes.

Ashland’s Skipton Pet Lodge is one location that signed up to collect items as part of a PAWS New England drive. Officials say they’ve collected more items for Texas in one day than they ever thought was possible.

Rescuers have been working around the clock to save soaked, starving and stressed animals from catastrophic flood waters across Texas’ gulfcoast.

“It’s heartbreaking,” a volunteer from PAWS New England said. “The least I can do is donate.”

The Skipton Pet Lodge collected enought supplies on Wednesday to fill a Uhaul truck. The truck will be driven to Houston Thursday evening and delivered to animal shelters for pets in need of care.

It’s likely that PAWS will hold additional drives in the coming days. Monetary donations are also welcome.

For me information on how to donate, click here.

