Local athletes and celebrities sending Thanksgiving Day wishes on social media

BOSTON (WHDH) - (WHDH) — Several local celebrities have sent Thanksgiving Day wishes to their followers on social media.

Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady’s wife, shared a photo with the Brady family. She wrote in part, “Thank you for the gift of life. Thank you for all the angels in the form of friends and family.”

Celtics star Gordon Hayward posted a photo with his wife and two daughters. He wrote, ” Many things to be thankful for this year! From my family to yours, Happy Thanksgiving.”

Patriots wide-receiver, Julian Edelman, shared a picture of himself Photo-shopped into a scene from well-known Christmas movie, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.

And lastly, Tom Brady posted to Instagram thanking friends, family and Patriots fans.

