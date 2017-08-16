Local beaches closed as Hurricane Gert picks up strength

WESTPORT, MA (WHDH) - A recently formed hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean has led to some local beaches being closed even though the storm isn’t expected to directly threaten the region.

According to the National Weather Service, Hurricane Gert has a chance to pick up strength today. The storm currently has winds reaching 90 miles per hour and could be a Category 2 storm later today.

Forecasters say Gert is not expected to be a direct threat to the US coastline, but life-threatening surf and rip currents may be possible.

Hurricane Gert is affecting beaches here in Massachusetts, as Horseneck Beach and Westport Town Beach will be closed to swimming today.

A high surf advisory is in effect for the state’s southern coast from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

For more information on the track of the hurricane and its local impact, check out the forecast here.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)