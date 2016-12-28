Veteran’s last wish granted by Tewksbury community

TEWKSBURY, MA (WHDH) - Ricky Spires lost his leg in Vietnam. Then, eight months later, his brother was killed in action.

Spires moved to Florida, where he was diagnosed with cancer and told he had two months to live.

His last wish was to be buried next to his brother in Tewksbury.

But he didn’t have enough money for that — so the community came together and raised the funds.

A friend said his goal was to live until Christmas. He died Dec. 26.

Students from Wilmington High School, the local Elks club, and the community raised $13,000 for Spires — enough for him to be laid to rest next to his brother.

