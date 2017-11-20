BEVERLY, MA (WHDH) — Getting kids from one place to another can sometimes feel like a full-time job. Now, some local companies are offering trusted trips for children.

Similar to ride services like Uber and Lyft, Zemcar offers rides for kids.

One local woman used the service when she needed someone to get her 10-year-old from school in Beverly to her weekly appointments in Wakefield.

“I really wanted to have a trusted driver,” said Anita Meyer who found about about Zemcar after searching online.

The company says its drivers go through extensive background checks and that parents can pick the driver that they want.

“You can sign up to have a consistency with the same driver so as a parent that’s really important,” explained Meyer.

Meyer found a driver named Christine who met with Meyer and her daughter Ava to ensure that Ava would feel comfortable with her.

“Ava is a doll. I really love her. She’s so cultured and she’s a conversationalist. I enjoy picking her up,” said Christine Capeche.

With an app, parents can follow the ride and even use streaming video to watch the whole way.

Juliette Kayyem, who was a leader at the United States Department of Homeland Security, is Zemcar’s CEO.

“What’s most important is not the age or the job or the background, it’s if this is someone that I feel comfortable if I had put my child in the car,” Kayyem said.

Other companies also offer similar services.

Sheprd shuttles groups of kids to and from after school activities in Newton.

“We’ve taken the safety and security of the school bus and we’ve combined that with how easy and simple an Uber is to use and that’s where we are today,” said Nick Jasset, Sheprd’s CEO.

The parental peace of mind comes at a cost. Sheprd charges $17 per rid, while Zemcar’s charges average at $31.

However, many parents say they are willing to pay a premium to protect such precious cargo.

Both companies are in their early stages but do have plans to eventually expand beyond the Greater Boston Area.

