Local Democrats criticize President Trump, urge him to unite country

BOSTON (WHDH) - Local Democratic leaders are urging President Donald Trump to be a leader and reach out and heal the divides in the country.

Sen. Ed Markey and Rep. Joe Kennedy III were at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library on Monday, where a new stamp was unveiled to honor the 100th annivesary of President John F. Kennedy’s birth. Rep. Kennedy criticized Trump, accusing him of spreading “fake facts, fake stories and eroding basic trust in science.”

“The current administration and Donald Trump ran a campaign that goes against every single fundmental value that I believe politics is all about,” said Kennedy. The congressman has also said that Democrats need to understand why they did not win the White House and work on fixing that.

Sen. Ed Markey said Trump is making it difficult to unite the country when he keeps tweeting insults to those that question him.

