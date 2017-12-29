Local doctor holds tourniquet training at Danvers High School

DANVERS (WHDH) - A potentially lifesaving lesson was taught earlier this week as a local surgeon took to Danvers High School to show people the importance of tourniquets.

“No one should die from limb bleeding, because it is nearly entirely preventable,” said Dr. David King of Mass General Hospital.

Organizers of the Stop the Bleed initiative are hoping to make tourniquet training as common as CPR.

King has been sounding the alarm for everyone to be trained to apply tourniquets to wounds.

During the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, King finished the marathon, then headed for the ER at MGH to help treat the wounded.

“It was about as bad as you imagine,” he said.

King says everyone should carry a professionally made tourniquet, which costs about $28.

“Trying to use a shirt or a belt or other improvised device rarely works to control bleeding,” he said.

Dozens of first responders, teachers, and even some students took part in the training to learn how they are applied.

Dr. King plans to hold more trainings in Lakeville, Rockland, and Marlborough.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)