Local elementary schools and police to participate in ‘high five Friday’

Numerous police departments across the state will be participating in ‘high five’ Friday at local elementary schools.

The officers will greet the children as they arrive for school by exchanging high fives.

The program faced some controversy recently.

Some parents in North Hampton complained that the police presence at school made some students feel uncomfortable.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)