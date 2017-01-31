Local faith leaders: ‘Massachusetts will not be Trump state’

BOSTON (WHDH) - Leaders from different faiths gathered Tuesday at St. Paul’s church in Boston, vowing to fight President Trump’s immigration order, which cuts off immigrants from seven prominent Muslim countries.

The Massachusetts Communities Action Network said many churches and synagogues in the Boston area have offered to shelter immigrants if needed, but their immediate cause is a legal battle against Trump’s order.

“We will not accept a Trump state in Massachusetts,” said Janine Carreiro-Young.

The group is calling on lawmakers to pass a bill called the Safe Communities Act. Some group members even walked a handwritten message to the State House in an effort to further stress their cause.

“Our message to the governor, first and foremost, is we want him to stand with us and move forward the Safe Communities Act,” Carreiro-Young said.

Gov. Charlie Baker has gone on the record saying he opposes the immigration ban.

